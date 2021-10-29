Finally, Marvel Throws A New Iron Fist

It took Matt Fraction and Daniel Aja to establish that Iron Fist was a character with a legacy — and that Daniel Rand was far from the first. It will take superstar writer Alyssa Wong and artists Michael YG and Jim Cheung to finally bring us a new Iron Fist, one that aligns the role with the background. Though Daniel Rand was created in a time when popular culture followed the trope of white savior, and he remains a rightfully beloved character, it’s this simple: if Marvel created Iron Fist today, it wouldn’t be Daniel Rand. So it’s time.
So first Marvel told us this week that Daniel Rand would be Iron Fist no more, homaging the classic cover to Amazing Spider-Man #50 (the first of such numbers). We’ve been taught by years of reading that this could be just sales hype, but I have a feeling this one’s going to stick. And it should. There’s a new Iron Fist, long past the point we should have had a new Iron Fist. (I love Fat Cobra, but it’s just not the same.)
This doesn’t wipe out decades of the character’s adventures, and Danny Rand will obviously still be around. It just means we have an overdue new direction. And, if Marvel so chose in alignment with Kevin Feige, it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the Netflix TV series while bringing the new Iron Fist to the screen. Honestly, it’s not that we need to acknowledge the TV series; it was far from great. But I know some of us are sticklers…
From Marvel:
This February will mark a new beginning for the iconic super hero Iron Fist. Award winning writer Alyssa Wong, known for her outstanding work on DOCTOR APHRA, will team up with artist Michael YG, an extraordinary artist making his Marvel Comics debut, in IRON FIST. The five-issue limited series will see the legendary mantle of Iron Fist passed on to a new hero in a revolutionary transformation of one of Marvel’s most fascinating mystical mythologies. Fans can expect an epic hero’s journey in true Marvel fashion as this mysterious character unlocks long-hidden secrets behind the history of his ancient powers and confronts a threat that only he has the ability to defeat!
After giving up his power to save the world earlier this year in IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON, Danny Rand believes he’s seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K’un-Lun… Or from something far more sinister? Fans will have to wait until the first issue to discover his identity but they can see him now on the stunning cover for IRON FIST #1 showcasing a brand-new costume design by superstar artist Jim Cheung!
Here’s what Wong had to say this upcoming series:
“It’s an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I’m excited to delve into the comic’s rich mythos and build on it. What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path?
“I’m so stoked to work with artist Michael YG, colorist Jay Ramos, and the rest of the incredible team on this book. And writing this character, who views things through fresh eyes, feels very special to me.”
“Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist,” Michael YG says. “It is such an exciting new direction, I can’t wait for you to read all about it because I’m giving nothing less than my best efforts!”
“The first issue is a dynamic, action-packed, eerie and…if I do say, charming comic,” Editor Mark Paniccia promises. “You’ll get the origin of this new Iron Fist but there are many cool mysteries that’ll unravel over the course of the series. Things even the most ardent Marvel fan would never expect!”
Witness the rise of a new Marvel legend when IRON FIST #1 hits stands on February 16.