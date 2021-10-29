Finally, Marvel Throws A New Iron Fist

It took Matt Fraction and Daniel Aja to establish that Iron Fist was a character with a legacy — and that Daniel Rand was far from the first. It will take superstar writer Alyssa Wong and artists Michael YG and Jim Cheung to finally bring us a new Iron Fist, one that aligns the role with the background. Though Daniel Rand was created in a time when popular culture followed the trope of white savior, and he remains a rightfully beloved character, it’s this simple: if Marvel created Iron Fist today, it wouldn’t be Daniel Rand. So it’s time.

So first Marvel told us this week that Daniel Rand would be Iron Fist no more, homaging the classic cover to Amazing Spider-Man #50 (the first of such numbers). We’ve been taught by years of reading that this could be just sales hype, but I have a feeling this one’s going to stick. And it should. There’s a new Iron Fist, long past the point we should have had a new Iron Fist. (I love Fat Cobra, but it’s just not the same.)

This doesn’t wipe out decades of the character’s adventures, and Danny Rand will obviously still be around. It just means we have an overdue new direction. And, if Marvel so chose in alignment with Kevin Feige, it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the Netflix TV series while bringing the new Iron Fist to the screen. Honestly, it’s not that we need to acknowledge the TV series; it was far from great. But I know some of us are sticklers…

From Marvel: