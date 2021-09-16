Guillermo del Toro Walks Down Nightmare Alley

September 16, 2021 Derek McCaw Movies 0

still courtesy Searchlight Pictures

He swears it has nothing to do with the supernatural, that Nightmare Alley is more of a straightforward reality-based story, but come on — it’s Guillermo del Toro. Watch this trailer for his latest film, to be released in theaters only December 17, 2021, and you’ll be hard-pressed to believe there’s nothing fantastical about it. But then, that might just be the grift, as it is for Bradley Cooper’s character Stanton Carlisle, a former carny who uses the tricks he learned working sideshows to con the wealthy and the gullible. (I guess I count as gullible, anyway.)

del Toro collaborates with screenwriter Kim Morgan to adapt a 1946 novel that was turned into a 1947 film noir. And if the filmmaker just wants to make something arty and atmospheric, okay, because certainly man is the most dangerous beast of all.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw 1998 Articles
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.