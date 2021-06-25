Jellystone Twists The Funtastic World Of Hanna-Barbera

Disney has its Duckburg and Mouseton. Now thanks to HBO Max, Hanna-Barbera has Jellystone. It’s not a national park; it’s a community. Ostensibly led by Yogi Bear, maybe it’s the town where Laff-alympics competitors retire. Except it isn’t just the funny animals; some of H-B’s adventure heroes are there. While the trailer calls out Jonny Quest and Hadji (grown up and less tragic-looking than on The Venture Brothers), you can also spot the ancient genie Shazzan. Do we count El Kabong? No Space Ghost, though, because that would be silly. Jellystone! starts streaming on HBO Max on July 29, 2021.