L.A. Comic Con 2021: Elijah Henry Breathing Life Into Winona Forever

Do you long for your halcyon days of innocence? When you hung out with your best friends, playing games after school, reading comics, and uncovering a centuries-old religious conspiracy? Then Winona Forever might strike a chord. It certainly was at LA. Comic Con, where writer Shawn Patrick Boyd and artist Elijah Henry hosted a busy table in Artists’ Alley.

Adapted from a screenplay Shawn had written, Winona Forever sits near the same ’80s tween nostalgia as Stranger Things. So yes, if you like the Netflix series, may I point you in this direction? But it also has a helping of religious mystery. You can take the writer/actor out of the Catholic upbringing, but you can’t take the Catholic upbringing out of the writer/actor.

Bringing Boyd’s screenplay to life on the page, Elijah has been a graphic artist and web cartoonist for a while. With this as his first major graphic novel, he gets to handle a little historical drama, hulking villainy, and kids just being kids. I had interviewed Shawn right before the launch of Part One on Kickstarter, and was eager to have a conversation with Elijah. So here it is…and by the way, the Kickstarter campaign for Parts 3 and 4 launches on Monday, February 7. Reserve it now!