Lucasfilm Announces Star Wars Forever

Of course The Mandalorian would have spin-offs. Two weeks ago the internet demanded Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, and so it has come to pass. This is the way. In addition to that, Lucasfilm announced Rangers of the New Republic, another live-action series with events taking place at the same time as The Mandalorian. Kathleen Kennedy confirmed today all that and more, including Lando and The Acolyte, which is the series being developed by Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland. We can also hope that both Donald Glover and Billy Dee Williams somehow are involved in Lando.

Though it wasn’t announced at the Disney Investor Day livestream exactly when these shows would land on Disney+, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that they’ve been in production for months. (Not saying they have been — it’s just that Lucasfilm has gotten that good at keeping secrets and doing high-tech projects, especially with the team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.)

Also announced — and considering this month’s release of Wonder Woman 1984, this is huge — Patty Jenkins will direct the next Star Wars theatrical release, Rogue Squadron, scheduled for sometime in 2023.

And there’s still more news: Variety reports that Hayden Christensen will be returning to the role of Darth Vader (though maybe Anakin Skywalker in flashbacks) for the Obi-Wan series that had been announced years ago along with Andor. (How about a sizzle reel for that? Your wish is our command.)

Of course, there also has to be something animated to keep Filoni busy and fans salivating, so the long-rumored The Bad Batch, taking place post-The Clone Wars was finally announced… and it has a trailer.

I’m way behind on all the animated series; I don’t really know who the Bad Batch are, and this trailer excited the heck out of me. There will also be a series called Star Wars Visions featuring animated shorts from around the world, and Star Wars: A Droid Story, which will feature C-3PO and R2-D2 guiding a new hero.