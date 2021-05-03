Marvel Studios Teases Phase 4

Opening with Stan Lee talking about how we’re all connected, well, that gets me. But adding in that moment of audience reaction to Avengers: Endgame and I’m losing it. I don’t need to know you personally, friends, to know that I want to be in a theater experiencing these moments with you. And then…

There’s more. They give us glimpses of Black Widow, which we’ve seen. More focus on Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which, honestly, I’m most excited about. Notice that’s two essentially non-superpowered (though highly skilled) heroes in a row. At last, there’s a look at Eternals, though notably not clearly in costume. Still, it’s cool.

There’s a flurry of titles and release dates, most of which we knew. But we’ve also got two title updates, and they’re perfect. (More on that after you watch the video.) And then… 4. This is an amazingly fantastically planned tease.

Of course Black Panther 2, now in production under the tragic shadow of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, should be called Wakanda Forever. Then it will roll into the Disney+ series World of Wakanda. As for Captain Marvel 2 now being called The Marvels, THAT makes a lot of sense as well. In addition to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, we’ll have Monica Rambeau, currently known as Photon in the comics but hey, she started out as Captain Marvel. And then, either straight from Disney+ or straight into Disney+, we’ll get Ms. Marvel. I love it.

And then there’s that 4….

Excelsior!