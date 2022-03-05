Meow Meow Marvel Meow Meow

March 4, 2022 | Derek McCaw |

I don’t know how or if Marvel’s Infinite Comics adapt to hard copies. They’re clearly not meant to be — though Marvel didn’t pioneer this form, they’ve embraced it on the Marvel Unlimited service. Instead of catering to fanboys, they can get more experimental and more niche with their characters. My suspicion is that actually increases interaction — you can talk all you want about Disney+ subscriptions; there’s an overlooked story here with Marvel Unlimited.

Case in point: Marvel Meow. Like It’s Jeff, this has no need to connect to larger continuity. It’s just silly fun that clearly has an audience, but an audience that might not find it if it had just been released in a comics shop. While this might be the harbinger of kitty crossover continuity, it’s worth a look.

From Marvel:

While the Super Heroes are away, their feline friends will play! Marvel’s cat-themed comic series, MARVEL MEOW, launches on Marvel Unlimited on Friday, March 4. In the first issue, Black Widow and the Winter Soldier need a safe place for their cats while they go on a mission. Spending time with Captain Marvel’s pet Flerken is the perfect solution… right?

Japanese artist Nao Fuji created the all-new series, which is available now in the Marvel Unlimited app. New issues of the 10-part series will launch every other Friday.

MARVEL MEOW #1
Writer & Artist: Nao Fuji
Editor: Caitlin O’Connell 

Facebooktwitter

Tags: , , , ,

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Please enter a valid email address.
GO!
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

Pages

Facebooktwitter