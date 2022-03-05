Meow Meow Marvel Meow Meow
I don’t know how or if Marvel’s Infinite Comics adapt to hard copies. They’re clearly not meant to be — though Marvel didn’t pioneer this form, they’ve embraced it on the Marvel Unlimited service. Instead of catering to fanboys, they can get more experimental and more niche with their characters. My suspicion is that actually increases interaction — you can talk all you want about Disney+ subscriptions; there’s an overlooked story here with Marvel Unlimited.
Case in point: Marvel Meow. Like It’s Jeff, this has no need to connect to larger continuity. It’s just silly fun that clearly has an audience, but an audience that might not find it if it had just been released in a comics shop. While this might be the harbinger of kitty crossover continuity, it’s worth a look.
From Marvel:
While the Super Heroes are away, their feline friends will play! Marvel’s cat-themed comic series, MARVEL MEOW, launches on Marvel Unlimited on Friday, March 4. In the first issue, Black Widow and the Winter Soldier need a safe place for their cats while they go on a mission. Spending time with Captain Marvel’s pet Flerken is the perfect solution… right?
Japanese artist Nao Fuji created the all-new series, which is available now in the Marvel Unlimited app. New issues of the 10-part series will launch every other Friday.
MARVEL MEOW #1
Writer & Artist: Nao Fuji
Editor: Caitlin O’Connell
