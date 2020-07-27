Netflix Announces Prequel To The Witcher

Netflix has announced plans for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six part live-action limited event series that serves as a prequel to the streaming giant’s main series.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, the show will chart the origins of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’ – when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner while Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as executive producer while author Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant. Declan de Barra says in a statement:

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin. A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

The series is slated to shoot in the UK, cast and specific dates have not been revealed. The Witcher series snagged 76 million views globally in its first four weeks for its first season – a second season is resuming production shortly.

The new project is separate from an animated spin-off film titled The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf which will tell the origin story of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.