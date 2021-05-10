Podcast Episode #589: Everything's Connected With Win Scott Eckert

Saturday morning we skipped the cartoons, drank some coffee, and dialed into Mountain Time to talk with author and pulp fiction expert Win Scott Eckert. A few months ago, his canonic Tarzan novel Tarzan: Battle for Pellucidar was released, and before 2021 is up, he will publish what may be the last of Philip José Farmer’s pastiches on pulp fiction, finishing up a legendary novel called The Monster on Hold. Win talked Tarzan, Doc Savage, Doc Caliban, and Lord Grandrith, as well as revealed which iconic hero he would love to write. But there’s more — when the audio version of the podcast is edited, there will be a bonus Comics Pick of the Week!
About Derek McCaw 1960 Articles
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.