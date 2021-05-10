Podcast Episode #589: Everything's Connected With Win Scott Eckert

Saturday morning we skipped the cartoons, drank some coffee, and dialed into Mountain Time to talk with author and pulp fiction expert Win Scott Eckert. A few months ago, his canonic Tarzan novel Tarzan: Battle for Pellucidar was released, and before 2021 is up, he will publish what may be the last of Philip José Farmer’s pastiches on pulp fiction, finishing up a legendary novel called The Monster on Hold. Win talked Tarzan, Doc Savage, Doc Caliban, and Lord Grandrith, as well as revealed which iconic hero he would love to write. But there’s more — when the audio version of the podcast is edited, there will be a bonus Comics Pick of the Week!