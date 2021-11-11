Podcast Episode #592: The Return Of The CarrCast!

We journey to Earth-2 — Earth-2 Comics, that is. Now that the multiverse has been restored and we can all freely visit, store owner Carr D’Angelo returns to the Fanboy Planet podcast. And this time, he has a podcast of his own! Watch the conversation that runs from The Defenders to Stray Dogs and beyond. Then keep an eye out — the audio edition of this episode will have bonus content!

