Ponder The Question "What If...?" On Disney+

Marvel Studios makes its first official foray into animation with What If…? featuring Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher. Exploring alternate universes where things might have gone very differently than in the movies, it’s also an opportunity to bring back the original actors to voice their characters without having to get back into superheroic shape.

The animation style looks cool, and there’s a clever easter egg for fans in that the first character to respond to The Watcher in this trailer is Nick Fury, who in the comics took The Watcher’s place after the events of Original Sin (by Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato). It’s been long established that the first episode would focus on “What if Peggy Carter became a super-soldier?”, but it also looks like The Winter Soldier will face Marvel Zombies. We may also get one final performance from Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, but I can’t confirm that with IMDB.

