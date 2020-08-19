Ready For The DC Fandome?

Posted on August 19, 2020 by in Books, Comics, Games, Movies, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

One day. 24 hours. Saturday, August 22. It looks like they won’t be leaving the videos up anywhere for people to catch later. The good news is that every panel will repeat throughout the day, so if you miss one broadcast, you can catch it on the rerun. Make your choices now!

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

