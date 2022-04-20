Recasting The Matrix At L.A. Comic Con

April 20, 2022 | Derek McCaw | , ,

Recasting The Matrix sounds crazy, right? Not if you’re watching and listening to the Matinee Heroes podcast and its spin-off game show, CastOFF! Back in December at the L.A. Comic Con, Matinee Heroes mastermind Craig Price hosted a panel playing the game live, pitting Funnybooks and Firewater co-host Bryan Richards against Fanboy Planet (aka Derek McCaw) in a goofy battle of movie trivia. I won’t tell you who won, but this was a blast to do, and will continue to be. (I’ll be guesting on an upcoming episode of Matinee Heroes talking about a certain ’80s classic comedy.)

Who could replace Keanu Reeves when recasting The Matrix? More importantly to Craig, who could step into the tattered pants of Joey Pants?

recasting The Matrix

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

