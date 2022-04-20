Recasting The Matrix At L.A. Comic Con
Recasting The Matrix sounds crazy, right? Not if you’re watching and listening to the Matinee Heroes podcast and its spin-off game show, CastOFF! Back in December at the L.A. Comic Con, Matinee Heroes mastermind Craig Price hosted a panel playing the game live, pitting Funnybooks and Firewater co-host Bryan Richards against Fanboy Planet (aka Derek McCaw) in a goofy battle of movie trivia. I won’t tell you who won, but this was a blast to do, and will continue to be. (I’ll be guesting on an upcoming episode of Matinee Heroes talking about a certain ’80s classic comedy.)
Who could replace Keanu Reeves when recasting The Matrix? More importantly to Craig, who could step into the tattered pants of Joey Pants?
