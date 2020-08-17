Sina Grace’s Frights Of Fancy

Sina Grace is not just another foolish mortal. This week, IDW releases his graphic novel The Haunted Mansion: Frights of Fancy, in which the famed Louisiana mansion gets a new ghostly manager. That’s on top of his critically acclaimed series from BOOM! Studios, Ghosted in L.A. Sina took some time to talk with me about the attraction of the Haunted Mansion, the book itself, and writing comics as a former comics editor. AND we talked about baking…

As always, we recommend you support your local comics shop when and where you can — and in this interview we talked about Sina’s upcoming Dark Delicacies remote signing. Some copies are still available from that great book store, and are available for shipping.

