Super Australians, Pulp Fiction, And Christopher Sequeira

We hear a lot about the UK comics industry, but very little about Australia. It’s thriving, and about to explode into the US, thanks to editor/writer Christopher Sequeira. He’s put together several anthologies of pulp fiction, and for the past few years has been gathering talent for a very personal project: the Super Australians!

Chris joined Derek and Ric from his home in Australia for a conversation about his work, a brief history of Australian comics, and the glory of Australian Tim-Tams.