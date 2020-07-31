Super Australians, Pulp Fiction, And Christopher Sequeira

Posted on July 31, 2020 by in Books, Comics, Interviews // 0 Comments

We hear a lot about the UK comics industry, but very little about Australia. It’s thriving, and about to explode into the US, thanks to editor/writer Christopher Sequeira. He’s put together several anthologies of pulp fiction, and for the past few years has been gathering talent for a very personal project: the Super Australians!

Chris joined Derek and Ric from his home in Australia for a conversation about his work, a brief history of Australian comics, and the glory of Australian Tim-Tams.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes