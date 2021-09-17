Superman And Lois And Norm Macdonald

In the style of the old Superman radio show, or what the kids today would call “a scripted podcast,” the late Norm Macdonald poked fun at the Superman and Lois mythos. From his album “Ridiculous,” Macdonald starred as another Daily Planet reporter, Stan Hooper, who’s pretty much the usual kind of Norm Macdonald character. But as always, it’s worth it. Like his Fantastic Four origin sketch , it’s clear Macdonald knew his stuff.

