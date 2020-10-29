Take The Path Of Leashed Resistance With Christopher Showerman

Can Fanboys and workouts co-exist? We’re about to find out from the man who stepped into the role of George of the Jungle and carved a solid acting career since. But can he help me carve my abs? That’s not as important as shining some light on a guy using his powers for good. Chris Showerman has free advice — and free demonstrations — of a way to get outdoors and work out while still keeping socially distanced –and it sounds pretty good to me. All right, maybe it’s not 100% free. You might have to spend $2 on dog leashes…

You can visit Chris’ fitness site here.