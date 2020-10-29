Take The Path Of Leashed Resistance With Christopher Showerman

Posted on October 29, 2020 by in Interviews, TV // 0 Comments

Can Fanboys and workouts co-exist? We’re about to find out from the man who stepped into the role of George of the Jungle and carved a solid acting career since. But can he help me carve my abs? That’s not as important as shining some light on a guy using his powers for good. Chris Showerman has free advice — and free demonstrations — of a way to get outdoors and work out while still keeping socially distanced –and it sounds pretty good to me. All right, maybe it’s not 100% free. You might have to spend $2 on dog leashes…

You can visit Chris’ fitness site here.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes