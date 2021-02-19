The Department Of Truth Optioned For... Something

News comes from The Hollywood Reporter that James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds’ The Department of Truth (published by Image Comics) has been picked up by production company Sister. And Tynion’s coming with it, as the site reports that he’ll be co-writing what is intended as a television series. “Intended,” because Sister optioned both film and television rights. As we swim through WandaVision, that line has blurred. It’s coming to a screen — whether it’s silver or flat remains to be seen.

Reading The Department of Truth, though obviously fictional, feels almost too immediate. It’s one of the best comics at shops right now, focused on a shadowy agency devoted to combatting conspiracy theories to keep them from gripping people’s minds too tightly and thus reshaping reality. Of course, Tynion doesn’t let it be that simple, and we need to start a book club just to discuss each issue and what we think might be really going on. Tynion also writes Something is Killing the Children from BOOM! Studios, and has recently been announced to be DC’s main Batman writer, so… yeah, the guy is on a roll, and has earned it.

Details on the adaptation are sparse as it’s just announced, but Tynion will be paired with a co-writer to be named later. Let’s assume that a hot bidding war will erupt among the streaming services, because honestly, The Department of Truth is that good. And that’s no lie.

You can order Volume 1 of The Department of Truth on Bookshop.org.

Fanboy Planet is an affiliate of both Bookshop.org and Amazon. Any purchases made through links on this site may generate revenue.