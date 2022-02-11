The Shaolin Cowboy Returns To Dark Horse

After doing design work for The Matrix, creator Geoff Darrow teamed with the Wachowskis to launch Burlyman Entertainment. Darrow’s contribution was the charming and slightly oddball Shaolin Cowboy. There’s a little martial arts, a little philosophy, and a lot of monsters. Like the other major book from Burlyman, Doc Frankenstein, it appeared a little whenever. It was a great book. It was just hard to anticipate when you’d get the next issue. Years later the market and Dark Horse Comics had a way around that — just do a series of mini-series.

In 2022, here we are. Darrow and colorist Dave Stewart — a sublime component in making this book feel so unique — are taking the Shaolin Cowboy on his third adventure for Dark Horse. You can see the esteem with which this book is held by the talent line-up providing variant covers throughout the 7-issue series. Apparently, you’ve got to be Cruel to Be Kin.

From Dark Horse: