The Shaolin Cowboy Returns To Dark Horse
After doing design work for The Matrix, creator Geoff Darrow teamed with the Wachowskis to launch Burlyman Entertainment. Darrow’s contribution was the charming and slightly oddball Shaolin Cowboy. There’s a little martial arts, a little philosophy, and a lot of monsters. Like the other major book from Burlyman, Doc Frankenstein, it appeared a little whenever. It was a great book. It was just hard to anticipate when you’d get the next issue. Years later the market and Dark Horse Comics had a way around that — just do a series of mini-series.
In 2022, here we are. Darrow and colorist Dave Stewart — a sublime component in making this book feel so unique — are taking the Shaolin Cowboy on his third adventure for Dark Horse. You can see the esteem with which this book is held by the talent line-up providing variant covers throughout the 7-issue series. Apparently, you’ve got to be Cruel to Be Kin.
From Dark Horse:
This year, Dark Horse Comics will publish Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin, an all-new, seven part comic book series of action-packed intellectual drama by award-winning Geof Darrow and Eisner award-winning colorist Dave Stewart. The latest installment in the Eisner-Award-winning Shaolin Cowboy series is set in Phase 4 of the SCU, where the Shaolin Cowboy finds his parenting skills being tested when he is forced to homeschool during a pandemic of unparalleled violence, in a story torn from yesterday’s viral twitter feeds. Can he get a kung fu grip on the situation before a horde of .45 loving human monsters and not so human monsters send him to the ICU? Only guns, swords, and flying guillotines will tell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Geof Darrow is one of the most influential and revered cartoonists working today. Darrow is renowned for his early work with Moebius, his designs for television (including Super Friends, Richie Rich, and Pac-Man) and films (including The Matrix, The Matrix Resurrections, and Speed Racer), his collaborations with Frank Miller and Andrew Vachss, and his iconic and detailed comic book covers. For nearly twenty years, he’s been creating stories for the Shaolin Cowboy that are chock full of monsters, carnage, copses, and chainsaws.
For the latest, epic Shaolin Cowboy series, some of the biggest names in comics will provide variant covers:
issue #1: Mike Mignola
issue #1: Alice Darrow
issue #2: Frank Quitely
issue #2: Ed Piskor
issue #3: Stan Sakai
issue #3: Steve Skroce
issue #4: Duncan Fegredo
issue #4: Jim Rugg
issue #5: Katsuya Terada
issue #6: James Harren
issue #7: Tsui Hark
Dark Horse Comics will publish Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin issue 1 on May 18, 2022. AMITOUFU!!!!!!
As an Amazon affiliated site, purchases made through links on this page may generate revenue for Fanboy Planet.