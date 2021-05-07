Uncle Deadly Leads Us Down A Haunted Rabbithole

You may have heard that the Muppets will visit the Haunted Mansion for Halloween on Disney+. To help get fans in the mood on this #halfwaytoHalloween, as Disney brands it, Uncle Deadly introduces a tour of the Haunted Mansions around the world. The greatest of all Muppets takes advantage of YouTube’s burgeoning interactivity, and you can spend as much or as little time as you want going around the world. (Hong Kong Disneyland’s Mystic Manor, not strictly haunted, is included.)

I’m ready for it all. Anything that brings us more Uncle Deadly is welcome.

There’s nothing worse than lost bejabbers.