WonderCon@Home 2021: M.O.D.O.K. Plans His Hulu Domination

Finally, Nathan Fillion gets to play Wonder Man. It’s been teased often enough, rumored to be in Guardians of the Galaxy v.2 and WandaVision. Fans were right, I guess. Fillion IS Wonder Man, but for the upcoming Hulu animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., hitting the streaming service on May 21. Co-created and produced by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the series shows the lighter side of the Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing’s home life. If you think running A.I.M. is tough, try raising a teen-aged daughter, am I right?

Today at WonderCon@Home, Blum and Oswalt answered pre-submitted fan questions, and revealed news about the show — including that Jon Hamm guests as Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg voices Poundcakes, and Bill Hader plays both Angar the Screamer (which I can hear in my head already) and The Leader. So will M.O.D.O.K., The Leader, and Iron Man form a swelled heads support group? We’ll see starting May 21st. Thanks to the virtual WonderCon, you can still watch the panel here. Stay tuned to the end for the extended clip from the show!