Lon Lopez talks to John Romita, Jr. about Kick-Ass, the comic book and the movie adaptation, coming August 3 to DVD and Blu-ray.

Let’s face it: we really dug the movie, and rarely has a film taken so much directly from the original visuals. Lon talked to JRJR at WonderCon, and the timing is just right for us to run this now. Check out Lon’s other interviews with the cast.