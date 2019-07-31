Archie And Madefire Team For Motion Comics

A few years back, Archie Comics made waves by sort of rebooting Riverdale. With writer Mark Waid and artist Fiona Staples, the publisher gave the decades-old character a makeover. What if Archie was a teenager in 2015, a little more real and a little less idealized? The result was a terrific book that breathed new life into the character (while classic Archie still existed) and made the students at Riverdale High more interesting to YA readers. Shortly afterward, the attention from that helped spark CW’s Riverdale TV series. Older-skewed Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, and plenty more are still going strong.

And for those who prefer it digital, Archie Comics has teamed with Madefire Comics to adapt that book into motion comics. If you haven’t read Waid and Staples’ initial arc, now’s the chance to enjoy it in a different but no less complete way. From the way it’s formatted, it looks optimized for phones and tablets, but the content is all still there.

The first two issues have been converted and are up on YouTube (and here, obviously). If they’ve caught your attention, subscribe!

