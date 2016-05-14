Chloe Grace Moretz – Bucking To Play Captain Marvel?

Posted on May 14, 2016 by in Movies // 1 Comment

Standing in line at the grocery store today, I glanced over at the magazines and caught this cover, a photograph of Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) taken by Steven Pan:

glamour june cover

In what is probably a sad statement on my own nerditry, what I noticed first were the colors and design on the jacket. Though it’s missing the exploding star logo in the center, the jacket strongly resembles the costume for Marvel’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Let me show you that image uncluttered by all the Glamour copy.

celeber.ru

Now compare it to an image of Captain Marvel:

captain marvel chloe

Here’s what we know about the announced and definitely happening Captain Marvel movie: only that it’s announced and definitely happening. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said only that they should be announcing a director and who will be playing Carol Danvers “fairly soon.” Just yesterday, we ran an article by Troy Benson suggesting that the role not go to a traditional blonde blue-eyed actress. And maybe there’s still time for such a plea.

On the other hand, Marvel may already have someone in negotiations. Moretz seems too young for the way the character appears in comics now. However, there’s no doubt the movie version will skip over her years-long career as heroes Ms. Marvel and Binary, going right to Carol becoming Captain Marvel. As Troy pointed out yesterday, that really means that the movie version is a blank slate. She could still have a long career in the Air Force, and be an actor approaching 40, or she could be an Air Force brat just finding her own way in the military – and be 19, like Chloe Grace Moretz.

We don’t know. But putting Moretz on the cover of Glamour without comment would be an awfully sneaky and somewhat cool way to give us a clue.

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.
  • Troy Benson

    I wanted to say she was way too young first. Casting anyone in the role that is not exactly like the character in the comic books would be heresy. I cant believe you would suggest such a thing. #hughjackmanshouldbeshorter

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes