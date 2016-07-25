Comic-Con 2016: Recapping ‘Lucifer’

Despite my hopes last year, Lucifer isn’t really that close to the original Vertigo comics series by Mike Carey. Instead, it borrows the basic characters and set-up from Lucifer Morningstar’s first appearances in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, then put it into a standard buddy cop formula. Except… except… as Lucifer, Tom Ellis keeps giving arch life to the character that the writing doesn’t always support, and then it settles into something interesting with a Prince of Darkness who is actually tired of getting all the credit/blame for the darker impulses of human nature.

As the series progresses, the fallen angel is slowly becoming a decent human being, and he hates it. But it’s kind of fun. The cast appeared at Comic-Con this weekend, and Warner Brothers unveiled a highlight reel for the first season along with a preview of the second season. Lucifer returns to Fox on Monday, September 19 at 9 p.m., which means you can still watch Supergirl first, unless you’re totally into Gotham.