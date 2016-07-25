Comic-Con 2016: Recapping ‘Lucifer’

Despite my hopes last year, Lucifer isn’t really that close to the original Vertigo comics series by Mike Carey. Instead, it borrows the basic characters and set-up from Lucifer Morningstar’s first appearances in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, then put it into a standard buddy cop formula. Except… except… as Lucifer, Tom Ellis keeps giving arch life to the character that the writing doesn’t always support, and then it settles into something interesting with a Prince of Darkness who is actually tired of getting all the credit/blame for the darker impulses of human nature.

As the series progresses, the fallen angel is slowly becoming a decent human being, and he hates it. But it’s kind of fun. The cast appeared at Comic-Con this weekend, and Warner Brothers unveiled a highlight reel for the first season along with a preview of the second season. Lucifer returns to Fox on Monday, September 19 at 9 p.m., which means you can still watch Supergirl first, unless you’re totally into Gotham.

    Couldn’t disagree more. I’m a huge fan of the comic which was created by Neil Gaiman, and then adapted by Mike Carey and now continues that tradition of change with the new writer Holly Black as well as the new tv show Lucifer. I find the show is very much in keeping with the characters and overarching themes of the comic book. Just because there’s not the same kind of supernatural action doesn’t mean its heart isn’t in the same place. In fact, Lucifer is one of the best t.v. shows on right now. It doesn’t take much to recognize that, unless bias is interfering with objectivity.

    • Derek McCaw

      I admit — I’m behind, but the series kept drawing me back in. I don’t recall Neil writing the Lucifer comic, but my memory could be bad. I remember him in Sandman, of course. And I loved the Mike Carey series. I also just don’t recall the comic ever being a buddy cop show, which the first few episodes of the TV series were — and Tom Ellis kept me interested anyway. If it’s changed from that format in any way, then I should put it closer to the top of my “to watch” list.

      • centrd

        The crime procedural aspect is a simple way to allow them to explore the themes they’re trying to explore, justice/punishment/morality/free will etc., but it’s not the point of the show. They don’t go into great detail with the procedural stuff, it’s just a vehicle.

        As for origins, Neil Gaiman created Lucifer in Sandman, and did a few spin-off projects featuring Lucifer, then Mike Carey picked up and carried the torch for the next 10 years. Holly Black is now writing it (brilliantly) and interestingly enough, the first comic of her new series has Lucifer in L.A. investigating a murder (in no way related to the tv show). Canon has changed more than once, for example in the new comic, Lucifer finds out he has a son. Canon had been that only Michael could procreate. But that’s what comics do. So it’s good to keep an open mind. The show just explores another phase of Lucifer’s existence, experiencing humanity on earth. Most of the comic fans I’ve heard from have come around once they see how good the show really is. So stick with it, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. 🙂 And you’re right, Tom Ellis is a heck of an actor…nothing at all like his other roles.

