Comic-Con 2019: Are You Ready For His Dark Materials?

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy series, His Dark Materials. A new adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s beloved work, HBO co-produces with the BBC.

Telling the story of of two children, Lyra and Will, His Dark Materials covers themes of coming of age, struggles with faith, and parallel universes. Logan star Dafne Keen plays the main character Lyra with Lin Manuel-Miranda as Lee Scoresby, James McAvoy as Lyra’s uncle Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson as the glamorous Mrs. Coulter, Clarke Peters as The Master who trains Lyra, Ian Gelder as Librarian Scholar Charles, Will Keen as Father MacPhail, Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal, and Georgina Campbell as journalist Adele Starminster.

Jack Thorne penned and Tom Hooper directed some of the eight-episode first season with Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner producing. The show will premiere this Fall with the second season already in pre-production.