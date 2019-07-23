Comic-Con 2019: Who Watches Westworld?

Trailers for HBO's Westworld Season 3 and Watchmen

Posted on July 23, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

During its series’ panel at Comic-Con, HBO released the official third season trailer for its sci-fi series Westworld.

Newcomers for the series include Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, NFL player Marshawn Lynch, rapper Kid Cudi, and Vincent Cassel joining Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, and more.

Plot specifics for the new season are still very much under wraps but shooting for season three began in March. A premiere date for season three has currently not been set but it will debut in 2020. The series show runners are Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

While not getting its own panel at Comic-Con, the upcoming HBO series Watchmen got a full trailer. The series will premiere in the Fall and will serve as a sequel to the iconic 1980’s graphic novel written by Alan Moore. Created and written by Damon Lindelof (The LeftoversLost), Watchmen stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

Facebooktwitter
About Mac Williams
Mac is freelance writer/dramaturg. In addition to fanboy planet, he also covers high school sports for Prep2Prep. As a dramaturg he has worked with such theatre companies as City Lights Theatre Company, San Jose Stage, San Jose Repertory Theatre & Berkeley Repertory Theatre. He also coaches Boy's Varsity Soccer and helps out in the Performing Arts Department of Archbishop Mitty High School. Proud Disneyland Pass Holder & D23 Member.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes