ComicCon@Home: Bill And Ted Face The Music On Saturday

Now more than ever, we need to remember those stirring words of Bill and Ted: Be excellent to each other. It might not be happening any time soon, but I occasionally think of them and their (sort of) example. Their music was destined to change the world, but as it’s been for a lot of our generation, things didn’t quite work out that way. On Saturday, July 25 at 3 pm PT, Kevin Smith will host a ComicCon@Home panel to get us even more hyped for the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music, with Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Bridgette Lundy-Paine talking about their roles, and original creator Ed Solomon and co-screenwriter Chris Matheson join in with director Dean Parisot.

As we might have expected, Bill & Ted Face the Music has a release date change slipped in with all this news — it’s now September 1, 2020. The good news, at least, is that it will be both theatrical and on demand. If you’re in an area with no open movie theaters, it can play at home. I admit it: this movie is worth $20 to me.

To celebrate, Orion Pictures released a new trailer this morning… and it’s excellent.