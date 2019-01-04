Dark Horse Goes Dark Disney

Maybe that headline sounds hyperbolic, but based on the talent behind the two upcoming live-action versions of Disney animated classics, these stories will be darker than the originals. Guy Ritchie always puts a stamp on material that makes it more rough and tumble, so though we haven’t seen much actual footage of Aladdin, it seems likely that even Will Smith’s genie will be more of a bad boy than a fresh prince. Then, of course, there’s Tim Burton taking on Dumbo with a script by Ehren Krueger. It’s hard not to think the whole thing will be tinged by a fever dream of pink elephants on parade that may be more nightmarish fuchsia. Sight unseen, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. They could be really good… but also dark.

So it’s apropos that Dark Horse Comics continues their work on Disney comics with Aladdin and Dumbo, expanding on the worlds those movies will establish. I’m not sure it’s fair to call them “graphic novels” when they seem more “graphic anthologies.” Both books will contain short stories focusing on various characters. This is nothing new for Disney; anybody who grew up with Walt Disney’s Comics and Stories (originals, digests, or other reprints) ran across their fair share of interesting one-off tie-ins to movies. That Dark Horse has picked up the mantle is a plus. I contend the publisher redefined readers’ expectations for transmedia comics for the better (though I do miss Gold Key).

From Dark Horse: