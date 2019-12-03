Dear Baby Yoda: A Love Song

With knives out and hearts frozen, too, it seems that only one thing can unite this nation right now: Baby Yoda. Sure, that’s not really his name (and we are assuming the yoddler is a he), but say it and we all know what you mean.

Internet musicians/parodists/performers Ice2Ice have gifted the world with the only thing that can top an endless stream of Baby Yoda pictures: setting our collective love of this jade gremlin to music from Lin-manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. And so… “Dear Baby Yoda,” to the tune of “Dear Theodosia.” We do love a good fandom/Hamilton mash-up.