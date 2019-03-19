Disney Achieves The Balance Of The Fox

Posted on March 19, 2019 by in Movies, Theme Parks, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Tonight at midnight, two powerful pop culture forces complete their merger. When you wake up tomorrow, the complete rights to the Star Wars saga will reside with Disney. Wolverine could shake hands with the Mouse. Stitch could fight the Predator. And Deadpool will just make fun of it while wearing Frank-n-Furter’s corset.

At least one of those things is true, and you’ll see a lot of articles speculating on it. The truth is, we don’t know what Disney plans to do — some projects will head toward Disney+, some to Hulu, and maybe some other separate mature streaming service will arise. We don’t know.

We do know that Kevin Feige would like to do something with the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for a variety of reasons, he wisely stayed vague about it. There will be news in the weeks ahead, certainly, but for now, let’s focus on the things that were going to happen with our without Fox: Avengers Endgame and the title of Star Wars Episode IX. Right now, that’s about all the energy I have time to expend.

But you can check out our earlier speculations here.

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes