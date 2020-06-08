Doctor Who LOCKDOWN: The Best Of Days

While the world has been on lockdown, many creatives involved with Doctor Who present and past have come together to generate new stories in a new way. While Jodie Whittaker has filmed a minisode in character from her home, many adventures have taken a more audio-centric path. In this, “The Best of Days,” Steven Moffat writes a short follow-up for Bill (Pearl Mackie) and Nardole (Matt Lucas) after their separation from the Doctor. Rachel Talalay, who directed Peter Capaldi’s epic farewell episodes, supervised putting it all together.

If these episodes stay canon, it’s nice to have the door opened for Bill to meet the 13th Doctor. Plus, I never expected that I would love Nardole as much as I do. Moffat touches on current events, and though it’s never outright said, I can hear the 12th Doctor pleading, “be kind…”

From the Doctor Who Lockdown page:

All involved in the making of this video contributed their time and talent for free. If you enjoyed it, it would great if you could consider making a donation to support one of the Black Lives Matter organisations chosen by Pearl Mackie… 1) The BLACK LIVES MATTER movement in the UK. Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ukblm-fund

2) THE BLACK CURRICULUM, which aims to get accurate Black history on the curriculum in the UK as soon as next year. Support this initative by donating here: https://www.theblackcurriculum.com/do…

3) CAMPAIGN ZERO in the US, which has a brilliant, clear strategy called ‘8cantwait’ consisting of 8 policies which will, if passed, decrease police violence by 72%. Donate via their homepage here: https://www.joincampaignzero.org/

4) BLACK VISIONS COLLECTIVE, a black, LGBTQ+ led organisation that is committed to dismantling systems of oppression and violence and shifting the public narrative to create long-term change. Donate via their homepage here: https://www.blackvisionsmn.org/

5) And finally, the BLACK LIVES MATTER fund in the US. Donate here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_…