Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 537: Every Time We Cinequest

It’s Cinequest season and the Fanboys are enjoying the event named Best Film Festival by the readers of USA Today! Derek McCaw sits down with the folks behind the existential thriller Every Time I DieThanks to producer David Milch, actors Drew Fonteiro, Melissa Macedo, Michelle Macedo, and writer/director Robi Michael.

Also we cover the top stories of the week, including Disney streaming everything right to the Galaxy’s Edge!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
 Recorded 3/12/2019
Published 3/14/2019

