Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 543: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five!

WonderCon interviews with the cast and creators of the new DC Universe animated movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five including conversations with:

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez: “Mano”

Sumalee Montano: “Emerald Empress”

Daniela Bobadilla: “Miss Martian”

Bruce Timm

Sam Liu, Director

Eric Carrasco and James Krieg, writers

George Newbern, Susan Eisenberg, and Kevin Conroy: The Trinity

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five available on DVD and Blu-Ray now, as well as streamable on DC Universe.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 4/15/2019

Published 4/16/2019