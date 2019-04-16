Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 543: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five!
More from WonderCon 2019!
WonderCon interviews with the cast and creators of the new DC Universe animated movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five including conversations with:
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez: “Mano”
Sumalee Montano: “Emerald Empress”
Daniela Bobadilla: “Miss Martian”
Bruce Timm
Sam Liu, Director
Eric Carrasco and James Krieg, writers
George Newbern, Susan Eisenberg, and Kevin Conroy: The Trinity
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five available on DVD and Blu-Ray now, as well as streamable on DC Universe.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/15/2019
Published 4/16/2019
