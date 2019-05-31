Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 551: Live from BayCon 2019!

You can check in anytime you want, but try getting from the 2nd to the 3rd floor!

Posted on May 31, 2019 by in Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, TV // 0 Comments

Live from the Lovely Escher Marriott! Live from the Lovely Escher Marriott!

Live in front of a convention audience, our BayCon 2019 episode, with guest Steve Mix of Green Machine Comics!  We dwell deep on the streaming services delivering fannish bounty undreamt of, and what it means for you!  Then we drop into comics for news on Tom King’s Batman, the return of Earthworm Jim, an unexpected New Fun Comics #1, graphic novel recommendations, and news about Swamp Thing, Terminator, Godzilla, and Harrison Ford!

Thanks to Green Machine Comics and Illusive Comics and Games for donating prizes awarded during the podcast.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/27/2019
Published 5/31/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes