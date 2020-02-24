Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #570: Cinequest 2020 Preview

Our annual Cinequest film festival preview show begins with the news of Dan DiDio’s departure from DC, followed by the welcome news of the original Micronauts comics coming back into print… sort of. Then we welcome Cinequest staffers Michael Rabehl and Gabrielle Torresola to help with our regular list of films that fan boys and girls will want to check out during the festival!

A sampling of our recommendations:

A Bad Place

Dark Whispers

Every Time I Die

Road Head

Sunset on the River Styx

The Night

Shifter

Three Day Weekend

The Center

Synchronic

The Love Birds

Fandango at the Wall

Driveways

Useless Humans

A Dog’s Death

BAREFOOT: The Mark Baumer Story

Survival Skills

Uncle Peckerhead

Faraway Eyes

Cinequest runs from March 3 through 15th. Tickets and more information available at Cinequest.org

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/22/2020

Published 2/24/2020

