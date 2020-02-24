Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #570: Cinequest 2020 Preview
Madness and Monkey Shoulder!
Our annual Cinequest film festival preview show begins with the news of Dan DiDio’s departure from DC, followed by the welcome news of the original Micronauts comics coming back into print… sort of.
Then we welcome Cinequest staffers Michael Rabehl and Gabrielle Torresola to help with our regular list of films that fan boys and girls will want to check out during the festival!
- A Bad Place
- Dark Whispers
- Every Time I Die
- Road Head
- Sunset on the River Styx
- The Night
- Shifter
- Three Day Weekend
- The Center
- Synchronic
- The Love Birds
- Fandango at the Wall
- Driveways
- Useless Humans
- A Dog’s Death
- BAREFOOT: The Mark Baumer Story
- Survival Skills
- Uncle Peckerhead
- Faraway Eyes
Cinequest runs from March 3 through 15th. Tickets and more information available at Cinequest.org
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/22/2020
Published 2/24/2020
Fanboy Planet is an affiliate with Amazon, so if you purchase any books, movies, toys, etc. through an Amazon link on this page or site, we may receive an affiliate percentage.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS