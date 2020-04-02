Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #574: Good News!

Because that's what we all want right now!

The News You Want! The News You Want!

We begin with a Cinequest interview with Paul A. Kaufman, writer/director/producer of the Cinequest world premiere, Butter.  Then it’s into Good News about free comics, e-books on sale, Killer Klowns, and more than you were expecting!

Links Mentioned

http://digital.darkhorse.com
http://meteorhousepress.com/ebooks/

Stay safe – with your super willpower and a few good comics, we can and will get through this!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/2/2020
Published 4/1/2020

