Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #574: Good News!

We begin with a Cinequest interview with Paul A. Kaufman, writer/director/producer of the Cinequest world premiere, Butter. Then it’s into Good News about free comics, e-books on sale, Killer Klowns, and more than you were expecting!

Links Mentioned

http://digital.darkhorse.com

http://meteorhousepress.com/ebooks/

Stay safe – with your super willpower and a few good comics, we can and will get through this!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 4/2/2020

Published 4/1/2020