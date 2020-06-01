Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #578: Take Out Girl
Everyone is ordering Take Out, Girl!
Come listen to our Cinequest interview this week is with the creators of Take Out Girl, which has nothing to do with the current state of restaurants but is still an intriguing film you’re going to want to see. We also discuss the state of comics as distribution starts up again, a slew of new Virtual Conventions coming your way, hopeful movie and TV news, and Netflix’s latest acquisitions (You won’t believe #5!)
Virtual Conventions Coming Soon
IGN Summer of Gaming
June 4 – 24
Lineup to include over three weeks of digital programming, including their exclusive showcase, IGN Expo
June 11-12
Exclusives, live streams, sneak peeks, giveaways.
Stay safe out there everyone!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/31/2020
Published 6/1/2020
