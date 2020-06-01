Matinee Heroes Podcast: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

Are we Godzilla’s pets? We never quite got around to that question when Craig Price and Alan Cerny asked me to join them on the Matinee Heroes podcast. However, we did talk about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the Michael Dougherty-directed blockbuster from last year that had everything you could want in a kaiju movie… and more. Find out what happens when a moth loves a lizard — listen to this Matinee Heroes episode!

(Yes, Ric and I have the regular Fanboy Planet podcast coming this week, too.)

