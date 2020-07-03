A Conversation With Actor Ken Hall

Writer, actor, teacher Ken Hall discusses The Umbrella Academy, People of Earth, and finding himself through improvisation

Posted on July 3, 2020 by in Interviews, TV // 0 Comments

He’s been a disgruntled grey alien, sent to conquer the Earth but finding his heart instead. He plays two roles on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, based on the Dark Horse graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bà. Ken Hall performs Pogo, as well as plays Herb, a manipulator of our reality.

But he found his way to the screen through improvisational comedy, continuing to perform and teach through the internet. Ken joined me for a conversation about being authentic in his roles, whether motion capture, prosthetic make-up, or himself.

Fanboy Planet video logo and animation by Mark Teague.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

