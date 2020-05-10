Light And Game Design - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Whether you want to make a video game or just love deep dives into the gaming industry, understanding the power of good lighting design and what it can do for a game is important.

Adam Frank is a professional lighting designer who specializes in live entertainment and has created themed lighting for large scale environments. Using his years of experience in the entertainment industry, Adam has begun a series of videos examining the crucial but often overlooked role lighting can play in Game Design. Let him guide you through the importance of lighting and the often mysterious role of the Lighting Artist.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an incredible journey through visual storytelling. Adam explores light and game design in four distinct categories: Storytelling, Combat, Environments, and Star Wars History, asking this deceptively simple question: “How do you make players believe they’ve become a Jedi?”

All text above adapted from Adam Frank’s YouTube page, with his permission.