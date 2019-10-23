Marvel and Hulu Cast Helstrom

Hell is coming to Hulu, but without a proofread. Hulu and Marvel Entertainment have announced the ensemble cast for the live-action Marvel’s Helstrom series.

The story follows siblings and supposed serial killer offspring Daimon Helstrom and Ana Helstrom. Plagued by their family background, the Helstrom’s will pursue the world’s vilest of the vile – with some family drama of their own.

Tom Austen (Grantchester, The Royals) is Daimon Helstrom, a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist. Daimon has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him.

Sydney Lemmon (Fear the Walking Dead) is Ana Helstrom who runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him.

Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland) is Victoria Helstrom. Plagued by demons both real and imagined, Victoria has been institutionalized for twenty years. While she struggles to be herself, she hopes to repair her relationship with her children.

Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion) is Gabriella Rosetta, a woman balancing logic and faith. Gabriella arrives from the Vatican to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession. She wants to save everyone she can, including Daimon.

Robert Wisdom (Ballers) will play Caretaker, a guardian of knowledge of the occult. He uses his knowledge and his relationship with Ana to help keep demonic forces at bay.

June Carryl (Mindhunter) is Dr. Louise Hastings, a psychologist with a strong faith but an open mind. Hastings Hastings is head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is being monitored. She has watched over the Helstrom family for years, caring for them as best she can.

Alain Uy (The Passage) will play Chris Yen. Yen is Ana’s business partner and her closest friend — some would say surrogate brother. He carries out the bulk of the auction house’s responsibilities and assists Ana with whatever she needs.

The ten-episode first season is executive produced by Paul Zybszewski, who will serve as showrunner. Jeph Loeb will also executive produce. Filming takes place Vancouver, ahead of an expected debut next year.