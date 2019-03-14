Matt Wagner’s Grendel Returns To Dark Horse

A comic that helped define the 80s independent boom, Matt Wagner’s Grendel started with criminal Hunter Rose. After Wagner brought that initial series to a close, he revived it collaborating with the Pander Brothers, making Grendel a legacy character that passed down to a new generation. Eventually, the Grendel became more of a spirit, morphing into a straight up science fiction series in the far future.

It’s a continuation of this idea that returns now from Wagner and Dark Horse, thus being a perfect point to jump on. Considering the quality of the previous volumes, this new book will be a great read.

From Dark Horse: