The Idiot's Lantern: 13th Doctor Screen Tests

The rejected celebrity screen test format may be well-used by Saturday Night Live, but let’s face it: when the Idiot’s Lantern sketch group performs, they’re aiming at a much more specific audience. And people, that audience is us. After I ran their Tom Baker Valentine’s Day message, a representative from the Lantern let me know this new sketch had been posted on YouTube. And it’s even better.

At Gallifrey One Friday night, the troupe played this video to great reaction. Who knew that we might want Natasha Lyonne to take a crack at the Doctor? And, deep in our hearts, we already think that Jeff Goldblum might be a Time Lord, but the audition here pretty much seals it up. Mr. Chibnall, please cast him somewhere somehow in the next series.

Directed by Lauren Bancroft

Produced by Lauren Bancroft

Written by Lauren Bancroft, Brad Hansen and John Pingel

Associate Producer Athena Stamos

Featuring:

BBC Announcer – John Pingel

AC Character – Adam Joseph Ferry

Matthew McConaughey – Kevin Allen

Natasha Lyonne – Amanda Salvatore

Gilbert Gottfried/Owen Wilson – Stuart Thompson

Hugh Grant/Christopher Walken – Ian Cardoni

Jennifer Aniston/Kristen Bell – India Pearl

Al Pacino/Keanu Reeves/Mark Wahlberg – Ernest Sandoval

Jeff Goldblum – Ryan Pigg

Johnny Disco – Stephen Prescott

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Darrel Haynes

Voice of Casting Director – Lauren Bancroft

Director of Photography Jordan Pridgen

Sound Operator John Pingel

Edited by Lauren Bancroft

Mixed by David Clair

Colored by Matthias Schubert

Special Thanks to:

Special Order, Inc.

Pingcroft Loft Recording Studio

Gallifrey One