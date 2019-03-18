Will Reptilian Rage Add To Consumer Rage?
“Just in time for Spider-Man: Far From Home,” promises Marvel in their press release. Does that mean that Dr. Curt Connors, aka The Lizard, is a secret villain in that film? If not, why tie this one-shot into the film? Honestly, as much as I like Spider-Man, what then does this additional Spider-Man book for the month of June do besides take more money from consumers? (I know, I know — it’s a business, and that’s their job.)
Let me offer the flip side. I hope that it’s a kid-friendly book, if not directly for kids. Thus if you’re a parent walking into a comics shop because your kid is excited about Spider-Man, and also your kid loves dinosaurs and lizards (because many children do), a book that specifically promises Spider-Man fighting the Lizard will be a cool thing. It’s also really easier for retailers to point this hypothetical parent toward. On that basis, I’ll say take a look.
But retailers have been calling out Marvel specifically for Spider-Man saturation — Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Spider-Verse, Videogame Spider-Man, No Actual Spiders Were Harmed in the Making of This Spider-Man Book Spider-Man, and the list goes on and on. As consumers, we really have to take a step back and be more critical about our consumption.
Also, Soapbox Spider-Man. Okay. I might buy that one.
And if you’re new to comics, the Ralph Macchio who wrote this book is not the Ralph Macchio who is the Karate Kid.
From Marvel:
With the month of June comes great power comes great responsibility in the form SPIDER-MAN: REPTILIAN RAGE #1 from writer Ralph Macchio and artist Christopher Allen, with a cover by Todd Nauck! The web-slinging one-shot brings you a brand new Spider-Man adventure, told in the mighty Marvel manner!
“Whether you know him from the comics, the films, the games, the animated series…this is a Spider-Man vs. the Lizard tale for you! The story is classic Spider-Man—and it’s peak Peter Parker,” teases editor Mark Basso. “Peter’s got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to land an internship at ESU as a high schooler…but to take it, he’s going to have to choose between helping himself as Peter or helping others as Spider-Man. It’s hardly a choice for someone with his sense of responsibility, but Ralph Macchio and Chris Allen are going to keep you guessing how he’s going to get out of this one.”
Just in time for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, don’t miss Marvel’s SPIDER-MAN: REPTILIAN RAGE one-shot, coming to comic shops this June!
SPIDER-MAN: REPTILIAN RAGE #1
Written by RALPH MACCHIO
Art by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Cover by TODD NAUCK