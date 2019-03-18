Will Reptilian Rage Add To Consumer Rage?

“Just in time for Spider-Man: Far From Home,” promises Marvel in their press release. Does that mean that Dr. Curt Connors, aka The Lizard, is a secret villain in that film? If not, why tie this one-shot into the film? Honestly, as much as I like Spider-Man, what then does this additional Spider-Man book for the month of June do besides take more money from consumers? (I know, I know — it’s a business, and that’s their job.)

Let me offer the flip side. I hope that it’s a kid-friendly book, if not directly for kids. Thus if you’re a parent walking into a comics shop because your kid is excited about Spider-Man, and also your kid loves dinosaurs and lizards (because many children do), a book that specifically promises Spider-Man fighting the Lizard will be a cool thing. It’s also really easier for retailers to point this hypothetical parent toward. On that basis, I’ll say take a look.

But retailers have been calling out Marvel specifically for Spider-Man saturation — Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Spider-Verse, Videogame Spider-Man, No Actual Spiders Were Harmed in the Making of This Spider-Man Book Spider-Man, and the list goes on and on. As consumers, we really have to take a step back and be more critical about our consumption.

Also, Soapbox Spider-Man. Okay. I might buy that one.

And if you’re new to comics, the Ralph Macchio who wrote this book is not the Ralph Macchio who is the Karate Kid.

From Marvel: