Are We Ready For The Ant-Man Of The Future?

Despite being an easy punchline for years, some really interesting things have been done with the concept of Ant-Man. Let’s say concept, because so far, three people have worn the helmet. Yes, Hank Pym was a founding member of the Avengers mostly because he was one of the few superheroes Marvel had at the time, along with Janet Van Dyne as the Wasp. Spider-Man was too much of a loner, and then there was the Hulk… who… was a founding member of the Avengers.

It’s logical, then, that Al Ewing would turn his attention to Ant-Man, because he just finished up one of the best takes on the Hulk ever. Pym may be problematic, but Scott Lang has always been fun, and the oft-forgotten Incorrigible Ant-Man, created by Robert Kirkman, is a really different take. So who is the Ant-Man of the future? Marvel teases we’re not prepared. What decade-spanning menace is so frightening that only the legacy of Ant-Man can stop it? My money’s on the Scarlet Beetle, who was in one of the first comics I ever read and scared the crap out of me because I was 4. Bring it on, Ewing!

From Marvel: