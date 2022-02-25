Fanboy Planet Podcast: C’thulhu is Hard to Interview

February 24, 2022 | Ric Bretschneider | , , ,

Derek steps up anyway, madness bedamned, to interview Russell Nohelty, creator of the C’thulhu is Hard to Spell Trilogy, and Christian Gossett who created “Cthulhutown” for the latest edition. Hold tight to your Elder Sign, don’t break that circle of salt, just sit back and learn all the things you were not meant to learn!

Featuring Derek McCaw
Produced by Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/22/2022
Published 2/24/2022

Ric Bretschneider

When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

