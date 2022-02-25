Fanboy Planet Podcast: C’thulhu is Hard to Interview

Derek steps up anyway, madness bedamned, to interview Russell Nohelty, creator of the C’thulhu is Hard to Spell Trilogy, and Christian Gossett who created “Cthulhutown” for the latest edition. Hold tight to your Elder Sign, don’t break that circle of salt, just sit back and learn all the things you were not meant to learn!

Featuring Derek McCaw

Produced by Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/22/2022

Published 2/24/2022

