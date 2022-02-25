Fanboy Planet Podcast: C’thulhu is Hard to Interview
February 24, 2022 | | Books, Comics, Interviews, Podcast
Derek steps up anyway, madness bedamned, to interview Russell Nohelty, creator of the C’thulhu is Hard to Spell Trilogy, and Christian Gossett who created “Cthulhutown” for the latest edition. Hold tight to your Elder Sign, don’t break that circle of salt, just sit back and learn all the things you were not meant to learn!
Featuring Derek McCaw
Produced by Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/22/2022
Published 2/24/2022
