Bringing An English Voice To Belle: A Conversation With Top Voice Artists

Taking a beautiful Japanese anime and bringing as much depth to English — it’s an art in itself. Three talented voice artists meshed to bring Belle to life to American audiences. That includes lead actor Kylie McNeill making her debut as well as making the role and the music her own. Friday night, McNeill joined industry veterans Stephanie Sheh (Naruto, Sailor Moon Crystal) and Michael Sinterniklaas (The Venture Brothers, Weathering With You) to talk about the joy of working on this project.

For those keeping track, Stephanie and Michael were both also involved in the recent (and extremely cool) Star Wars: Visions on Disney+.

