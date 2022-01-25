Dive Deep Into The Complete Rick And Morty

Though the series may have faded a bit from the pop culture zeitgeist, Rick and Morty still rocks. The time has come to revisit it all, as must be done with any truly influential series. Warner Home Entertainment is here to help, gathering the first five seasons into one convenient and comprehensive boxed set.

Coming March 29, 2022, the set has all 51 episodes, extensive commentary, and plenty of behind-the-scenes material. What it doesn’t seem to come with is a packet of szechuan sauce. But there’s no need to restart that controversy.

From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022. Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more. For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). Rick and Morty is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”), Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), and Spencer Grammer (“Greek”). The series is created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Roiland who also serve as executive producers.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-5 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 51 episodes from seasons 1-5 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only).

BONUS FEATURES

Season 1

  • Commentaries for Every Episode
  • Animatics for Every Episode
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Deleted Scenes

Season 2

  • Commentaries for Every Episode
  • Animatics for Every Episode
  • Deleted Animatic Sketches
  • Rick and Morty Season 2 Premiere Party Featuring Chaos Chaos

Season 3

  • Commentaries for Every Episode
  • Animatics for Every Episode
  • “Inside the Episode” for Every Episode
  • Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”
  • Origins of Rick and Morty Part 1 & 2

Season 4

  • “A Day at Rick and Morty”: Inside Season 4
  • “Inside the Episode” for Every Episode
  • Creating Snake Jazz
  • Directing Rick and Morty
  • Samurai and Shogun
  • Prop Process
  • Character Creation
  • Animation Challenges

Season 5

  • “Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5
  • “Inside the Episode” for Every Episode
  • B-Story Generator Vol. 1 & Vol. 2
  • Backgrounds
  • Animation and Compositing
  • Coloring Rick and Morty:
  • Directing ‘Mortyplicity’ & ‘Rickmurai Jack
  • Season 5 Hype

51 (22 Minute) EPISODES

Season 1

  1. Pilot
  2. Lawnmower Dog
  3. Anatomy Park
  4. M. Night Shaym-Aliens!
  5. Meeseeks and Destroy
  6. Rick Potion #9
  7. Raising Gazorpazorp
  8. Rixty Minutes
  9. Something Ricked This Way Comes
  10. Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind
  11. Ricksy Business

Season 2

  1. A Rickle in Time
  2. Mortynight Run
  3. Auto Erotic Assimilation
  4. Total Rickcall
  5. Get Schwifty
  6. The Ricks Must Be Crazy
  7. Big Trouble In Little Sanchez
  8. Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate
  9. Look Who’s Purging Now
  10. The Wedding Squanchers

Season 3

  1. The Rickshank Rickdemption
  2. Rickmancing the Stone
  3. Pickle Rick
  4. Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender
  5. The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy
  6. Rest and Ricklaxation
  7. The Ricklantis Mixup
  8. Morty’s Mind Blowers
  9. The ABC’s of Beth
  10. The Rickchurian Mortydate

Season 4

  1. Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat
  2. The Old Man and the Seat
  3. One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty
  4. Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty
  5. Rattlerstar Ricklactica
  6. Never Ricking Morty
  7. Promotyus
  8. The Vat of Acid Episode
  9. Childrick of Mort
  10. Star Morty Rickturn of the Jerri

Season 5

  1. Mort Dinner Rick Andre
  2. Mortyplicity
  3. A Rickconvenient Mort
  4. Rickdependence Spray
  5. Amortycan Grickfitti
  6. Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular
  7. Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion
  8. Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort
  9. Forgetting Sarick Mortshall
  10. Rickmurai Jack
